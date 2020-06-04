India and Australia ink landmark defence pact

New Delhi: India and Australia on Thursday elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed seven agreements including a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support during an online summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

The mutual logistics support agreement will allow militaries of the two countries to use each other›s bases for repair and replenishment of supplies besides facilitating scaling up of overall defence cooperation. India has already signed similar agreements with the US, France and Singapore.

In sync with the comprehensive strategic partnership, the two sides also upgraded their two-plus-two dialogue featuring their foreign and defence secretaries to the ministerial level.

Besides the MLSA, the other pacts signed will provide for bilateral cooperation in areas of cyber and cyber-enabled critical technology, mining and minerals, military technology, vocational education and water resources management.

In the talks, the two sides also deliberated on a host of key issues including dealing with growing threat of terrorism, maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, reform in the World Trade Organisation and ways to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Reflecting importance they attached to the Indo-Pacific, the two countries also unveiled a declaration titled ‹shared vision for maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific›, outlining their commitment to promoting peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region.

According to a joint statement issued after the Modi-Morrison talks, both sides discussed the issue of taxation of offshore income of Indian firms through the use of the India-Australia Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement and sought early resolution of the issue.

It said both sides also decided to re-engage on a bilateral comprehensive economic cooperation agreement while suitably considering earlier bilateral discussions where a mutually agreed way forward can be found.

The two countries recognised that terrorism remains a threat to peace and stability in the region and strongly condemned the menace in all its forms and manifestations, stressing that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever.

The joint statement said both sides support a comprehensive approach in combating terrorism, including by countering violent extremism, preventing radicalisation, disrupting financial support to terrorists and facilitating prosecution of those involved in acts of terror.

They also called for early adoption of a comprehensive convention on international terrorism.

In his opening remarks, Modi pitched for a coordinated and collaborative approach to come out of the adverse economic and social impact of the epidemic that has infected around 65 lakh people and killed 3.88 lakh globally.

He said a process of comprehensive reforms covering almost all areas has been initiated in India as his government viewed the coronavirus crisis as an “opportunity”.