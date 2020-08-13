Goa gears for Independence Day celebration

Panaji: The state will celebrate Independence Day on August 15. The main function will be held in front of the Old Secretariat, Panaji at 9.15 am. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will unfurl the National Flag, inspect the guard of honour and then address people.

On the occasion the Chief Minister will also present state awards to ESI Covid Hospital, Margao; GMC Bambolim; Directorate of Health Services; Police Department; Department of Fire and Emergency Services; Department of Panchayat; Department of Municipal Administration; Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs; Collectorate of North and South; Kadamba Transport Corporation Ltd and Goa Tourism Development Corporation for their efforts to contain and combat Covid-19.

Speaker of Goa legislative assembly Rajesh Patnekar, cabinet ministers, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Judges of High Court, Advocate General and other dignitaries will attend the function.

Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula, Old Secretariat building and Directorates of Accounts building at Panaji, New Secretariat and Legislative Assembly Complex at Porvorim will be illuminated on the nights of August 14 and 15.

The Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs will organise Prabhat Pheries on August 15 involving children and citizens who will participate separately. The students of Bal Bhavan will present patriotic song.

Governor Satya Pal Malik will host state reception at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula at 5.15 pm on August 15.

The function at the Martyrs Memorial at Patradevi Pernem will be held at 11.30 am where Chief Minister Pramod Sawant along with freedom fighters and other dignitaries will lay wreaths at the Martyrs Memorial.