‘Incidence of breast cancer, ovarian cancer highest among Goa women’

Margao: The incidence of breast cancer and ovarian cancer has been the highest among women in Goa according to doctors, who are a part of the Aster Institute of Oncology, Aster Hospital, Margao. On an average, 200 cases of breast cancer cases are detected in a year in the state.

Speaking to the media in Margao, the institute’s team comprising cancer surgeon Dr Judith Das and cancer specialist Dr Ashay Karpe informed that a majority of the cancer cases they receive are “usually in the later stage.”

“There is a need for specialists in Goa because the incidence of cancer is increasing. By the time the patient comes to a doctor, it is already too late. Around 70 to 80 per cent of the patients come when the cancer is at an advanced stage. Because of this, the death rate is around 60 to 70 per cent. There is need for women to be made aware of the warning signs,” said Dr Karpe.

Keeping this in mind, particularly, with the International Day for Women being celebrated this month, the hospital has announced a two-day screening camp for women on March 7 and 8 between 10 am and 3 pm at its premises.

“Our attempt is to diagnose cancer at an early stage because it increases the chances of saving lives. In the case of breast cancer, women should know how to self examine their breasts and if there is any suspicion, to visit the doctor. In the case of ovarian cancer, it is a little difficult to diagnose,” said Dr Das.

Worldwide around 5.25 lakh women die due to cancer, of which around 20 percent of the cases are reported in India. Bad lifestyle and health factors, including obesity and diabetes are the causes.

The institute aims to increase awareness about diagnosing the disease as well as reducing the taboo associated with the illness and plans to continue organising health camps to diagnose cancer before it reaches advanced stage.