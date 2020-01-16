In tune with each other

Best known for their blockbuster tune ‘Bekhayali’ from ‘Kabir Singh’, Bollywood music composers, lyricists and music directors, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur (Sachet-Parampara) were in Goa recently. NT BUZZ details

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

Sachet-Parampara’s musical journey has been quite interesting. Finalists at the first season of the reality shoaw ‘The Voice India’ in 2015, the duo got together to create music in late 2016. Their first break in Bollywood happened with ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’. Following this, they worked on ‘Bhoomi’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 3’ and ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’. Recently they composed ‘Bekhayali’ (sung by Sachet Tandon) for ‘Kabir Singh’ which went on to become a huge hit. They also worked on ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ and the recent theme song ‘Rararara’ in Ajay Devgn’s ambitious period drama, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.

Having worked for almost five years together, Tandon says: “We keep working on ideas until we both feel that this is what we are confident with and then deliver it to the world finally. We want to deliver more good music so that we can feel the love of the audience. It feels great when you’re in front of the audience and they react to your original song.”

The duo is also Bollywood’s first ‘male-female’ music director and commenting on this, Tandon says that they are just two individuals working together. “We both have our opinions but luckily most of the times we’re on the same page. And when we aren’t, more opinions and feedback helps the song or any of our creative decisions. So being open and respecting each other’s opinions and thoughts are important to both of us,” he says.

The duo who likes listening to a variety of music from Indian classical to Bollywood, to rock and pop, love composing. Thakur says: ‘Creation is the best feeling for us. Whenever we create something we keep enhancing it here and there until it’s out in the world in the hands of the audience.”

Singing too is an equally euphoric experience for them. “We both have been trained in music for many years that too in different genres. So combining those and making a song is a great feeling. A lot of hardwork goes into making a song. Then what happens is up to the audience,” says Thakur.

Describing their journey from a singing reality show to Bollywood, Tandon feels that all reality shows help you in some or the other way. He adds: “It doesn’t really matter who wins. It’s one title. Only one has to win. What is important is what you learned from your journey, the people you met, and how you make use of those learnings.”

The duo is now all set to work on their future projects namely ‘Tanhai’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, and ‘Sadak 2’.