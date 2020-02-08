In tune to classical music

Swastik, in keeping its tradition of preserving and promoting Indian art and culture is organising an exclusive programme of dhrupad gayan titled ‘Parampara’ on February 10 at Institute Menezes Braganza, Conference Hall, Panaji.

Dhrupad is the most ancient style of Hindustani classical music that has survived till today in its original form. It is a form of devotional music that traces its origin to the ancient text of Sam Veda.

The event will see the doyen of dhrupad, Ritwik Sanyal from Banaras performing with his disciples hailing from different parts across the globe like Italy, Japan, Korea, US, etc.

Sanyal will be accompanied on pakhawaj by Tetsuya Kaneko from Japan. He will be accompanied on vocal support by his disciples – Chiara Barbieri (Italy), Sugata Nakai (Japan), Emi Onishi (Japan), Nana Kataoka (Japan), Tito Rinesi (Italy), Sylvia Nakkach (US), Sadhu Butterton (US), Nao Suzuki (Japan), Shree Katsura (Japan), Camilla Fontanella (Italy), Ruby Mukherjee (India), and Atreyee Bose (India).

Sanyal is ‘top’ grade artist of All India Radio/Doordarshan and is ex-professor of Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi and has extensively contributed to the propagation and revival of dhrupad in almost every part of India and in around 50 countries of all the continents across the globe. He is the ex-head of the department of vocal music and ex-dean at the Faculty of Performing Arts at Banaras Hindu University. He has around 50 published papers in various journals, and also composes

dhrupad lyrics.