In tribute to Vishnu Wagh

In order to commemorate the first death anniversary of former MLA, Vishnu Wagh, a programme titled ‘Yadintalo Vishnu’ will be held today, February 14, 5:30 p.m. at Institute Menezes

Braganza, Panaji.

Addressing a press conference, president, Institute Menezes Braganza, Sanjay Harmalkar stated that Wagh’s contribution in various fields is immortal. “It is our responsibility to remember a man who was remarkable in so many fields as a singer, writer, cartoonist, etc. He had many talents. Through this programme we want to let the younger generation know of him,”

said Harmalkar.

Professor, Goa University, Ramrao Wagh meanwhile stated that Wagh is not only remembered in Goa but also by people outside Goa. “A lot of people contact us requesting a programme to honour his memory. Our family is happy that Vishnu still lives in people’s hearts. And to keep his memory alive

and take his legacy forward we thank Institute Menezes Braganza for organising this programme,”

he said.

The programme will begin with a video presentation of Wagh’s speeches, followed by a performance on the songs written by him, a recitation of his poetry, an introduction of the 22 books written by him, dance performances to the tunes of the songs written by him, monologues from his dramas, and a one-act play. Youngsters will also be speaking about their views on Wagh, as part

of the programme. Also, senior journalist, Paresh Prabhu will speak about Wagh’s career

as a journalist.