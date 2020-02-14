In tribute to Vishnu Wagh

NT BUZZ
In order
to commemorate the first death anniversary of former MLA, Vishnu Wagh, a
programme titled ‘Yadintalo Vishnu’ will be held today, February 14, 5:30 p.m.
at Institute Menezes
Braganza, Panaji.
Addressing a press conference, president, Institute
Menezes Braganza, Sanjay Harmalkar stated that Wagh’s contribution in various
fields is immortal. “It is our responsibility to remember a man who was
remarkable in so many fields as a singer, writer, cartoonist, etc. He had many
talents. Through this programme we want to let the younger generation know of
him,”
said Harmalkar.
Professor, Goa University, Ramrao Wagh meanwhile stated
that Wagh is not only remembered in Goa but also by people outside Goa. “A lot
of people contact us requesting a programme to honour his memory. Our family is
happy that Vishnu still lives in people’s hearts. And to keep his memory alive
and take his legacy forward we thank Institute Menezes Braganza for organising this programme,”
he said.
The programme will begin with a video presentation of
Wagh’s speeches, followed by a performance on the songs written by him, a
recitation of his poetry, an introduction of the 22 books written by him, dance
performances to the tunes of the songs written by him, monologues from his
dramas, and a one-act play. Youngsters will also be speaking about their views
on Wagh, as part
of the programme. Also, senior journalist, Paresh Prabhu will speak about Wagh’s career
as a journalist.