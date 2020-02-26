‘In-House’ Offshore Patrol Vessel design by GSL

NT NETWORK

Vasco

The first in the class of five Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) built by Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) ‘in-house’ design was delivered to the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday.

This largest and most advanced 105 meters long, new generation OPV was handed over by chairman and managing director GSL B B Nagpal to Commanding Officer (designate) deputy inspector general Rajesh Mittal in presence of inspector general Indian Coast Guard (M and M) T P Sadanandan and deputy inspector general Indian Coast Guard CGRPS (Goa) Atul Parlikar in a simple ceremony held at GSL on Tuesday.

The director (finance) T N Sudhakar, Director (operations) S J Kamat and director (CPP and BD) Capt Jagmohan and other senior officials of Indian Coast Guard and GSL were also present on the occasion.

The chairman and managing director GSL Nagpal while addressing the gathering said that, “The on time delivery of this ship, being the first vessel of the new class, with enhanced indigenization of critical machinery, has reinforced the trust of our esteemed customers in the shipbuilding capability of

GSL.”

During the sea trials, ship has bettered various contractual parameters like speed, fuel efficiency, low turning circle etc. The ship was launched on February 2019 and within a year this ship has been delivered which is a testament to the in house design and strong project execution capability of the shipyard.