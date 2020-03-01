In good spirits

Ahead of the new distilling season the demand outlook on Feni is good. The heritage drink is facing strong sales in the market with tourists giving thumbs up to it thanks to the Goan identity and the strong local flavor.

Feni’s potency of 42.8 per cent alcohol content is also working in its favour as drinkers are considering it in good light with some even preferring it to whiskey. On the other hand the problems in the Feni economy are plenty and they are in the sphere of production and standardization. The drink is also yet to get the full benefit of its Geographical Indication (GI) status and heritage tag.

February- March are the months by when the aroma of Feni brewing in distilleries can be smelt from a distance but with the cashew crop delayed and looking poor this year the intoxicating whiff is definitely muted in the air.

“The hit on Feni production in the 2020 season due to lower cashew crop is likely to be in the region of 40 per cent,” says Grudutt Bhakta, president, Cashew Feni Distillers Association. He says that, distilling is delayed and yet to commence in most of the 2,000-odd small stills in the state except for taluka’s like Pednem where the new cashew crop is started arriving in the market.

The lower forecast of production is disappointing because Feni output is anyway meager in the state and in fact decreasing over the years due to lack of push on increasing cashew productivity and traditional methods of production. In 2018-19, production was 3.95 lakh bulk litres.

Bhakta says that, although sales of Feni is increasing and the market is revived it is not benefitted the small distillers as they continue to operate in the primitive way and do not earn much in terms revenue. “The Feni industry comprises of only handful of large distillers of which about three-four are distillers-cum- bottlers,” he reveals.

Bhakta adds that, Feni market is being spoiled by players who are selling the drink at steep price to tourists and of doubtful quality. “There are products in the market where the selling price ranges from Rs 750 per 750 ml bottle to Rs 1,000 and even as high as Rs 1,200 per 750 ml bottle. It is distorting the market as genuine Feni sold by Goan distillers are in the Rs 150- Rs 500 per 750 ml bottle range,” says Bhakta.

The Feni chain is long and convoluted. It comprises the distiller- bottler- labeler- wholesaler-and finally the retailer. Bottlers may have their own distilling facilities or purchase from distillers. There are very few players who are present in the entire chain from the cashew apple to distilling and up to the retailing stage.

“The small stakeholders, viz the traditional distillers need optimum support and who need the stick are the few players who are bottling exclusive brands for vendors. The bottler-vendor nexus wherein exclusive labels are sold at exhorbitant price for the tourism market is a very dangerous trend and needs to be plugged,” says Mac Vaz, founder, Madame Rosa Distillery.

Vaz says that, the biggest loose end of the Feni industry is unscrupulous players who are trying to take over the Feni market by coming out with higher priced labels which are of doubtful quality and doing nothing to promote the drink.

“The state government is done well to impose an excise duty for the first time on the market price (MRP) of Feni in the budget 2020-21. The tax has been imposed to regulate the industry, which is a welcome step, but exemption to lower priced bottles will help keep the pricing stable,” says Bhakta, CFDA.

According to Ranjit Amonkar, proprietor, Tom’s Wines & Liquor, Panaji, the Feni market is growing each year as demand is robust from tourists as well as local Goans. “It is the only local drink and a 100 per cent natural which is why tourists are attracted towards it,” says Amonkar.

He believes that, Feni’s health benefits and unique taste are being accepted by tourists in the recent few years while in the past it was only Goans who drank Feni for curative properties and on all occasions. “The showcasing of the drink by hotels and by the government in festivals is also helped Feni,” says Amonkar.

He estimates that, there are about 100-150 Feni brands in the market. “My sales are in the range of 10 cases per day which works out to about 200 bottles. It is a decent volumes for Feni,” says Amonkar.

“Feni needs to stand shoulder-to-shoulder to the Johnnie Walker’s and the big brands. The tax on Feni by the state government is in reaction to the unscrupulous players but it is unfortunately hitting the good players. We need to find a way out where the government gets a grip on the quality and earns revenues,” says Vaz.

He says that, Feni as a heritage drink needs lots of boosting, while Bhakta adds that, Feni has lot of potential in the export market. “The market for Feni has to created by increasing awareness of the drink, its ancient lineage dating from Portuguese times and its unique distillation process,” says Bhakta.