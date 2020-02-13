Thursday , 13 February 2020
Imposition of Section 144 is to stifle anti-CAA voices: Congress

February 13, 2020 Video News 11 Views

Congress has reacted sharply to the imposition of Section 144 in the state. The party feels there is an ulterior motive behind the imposition of the Section. That is to stifle voices against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Congress says the notification sends a wrong message to tourists that Goa is not a safe place to visit.

Nationalist Congress Party too has opposed the imposition of Section 144 in North Goa

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee says if there are inputs of terror threats in the Western coast, then why not impose section 144 in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka or Kerala. And why only in North Goa?

