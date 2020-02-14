Impetus held at Fr Agnel College

NT KURIOCITY
Fr Agnel College of Arts and Commerce, Pilar held Impetus, an annual two-day National level intercollegiate flagship event.
Impetus is supported by the alumni of the college. Former
students of the college, namely, Branco Vales and Jaigish Murgaonkar graced the
inaugural function as chief guest and guest of honour
respectively.
In his welcome address principal, Savio Falleiro
commended the alumni for their generous support in organising the event. He
also thanked all the departments for contributing by way of organisation of at
least one sub-event during the
two days.
Over 72 students competed during the two days in numerous sub-events ranging from rangoli, quiz, debate, dance, conclave, street play, tug-of war, etc.
Students of St Xavier’s College, Mapusa emerged triumphant as overall winners, with St Joseph Vaz College, Cortalim securing the overall runners-up position. Ashwini Shirodkar and Valicia Gonsalves were the chief guest and guest of honour for the valedictory function.