Impetus held at Fr Agnel College

February 14, 2020 Kurio City 13 Views

Fr Agnel College of Arts and Commerce, Pilar held Impetus, an annual two-day National level intercollegiate flagship event.

Impetus is supported by the alumni of the college. Former students of the college, namely, Branco Vales and Jaigish Murgaonkar graced the inaugural function as chief guest and guest of honour
respectively.

In his welcome address principal, Savio Falleiro commended the alumni for their generous support in organising the event. He also thanked all the departments for contributing by way of organisation of at least one sub-event during the
two days.

Over 72 students competed during the two days in numerous sub-events ranging from rangoli, quiz, debate, dance, conclave, street play, tug-of war, etc.

Students of St Xavier’s College, Mapusa emerged triumphant as overall winners, with St Joseph Vaz College, Cortalim securing the overall runners-up position. Ashwini Shirodkar and Valicia Gonsalves were the chief guest and guest of honour for the valedictory function.

