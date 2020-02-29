IMD forecasts light rainfall at isolated places in state

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall with thundershowers on Sunday at isolated places in the state. Light rainfall was reported in some parts of Sattari and Sanguem on Saturday afternoon.

“As per the standards, rainfalls are recorded in the morning. Through our remote sensing equipment and information from random persons, we know that two locations in South Goa district, particularly, in Sanguem it has rained. And, as per the latest observation, the similar conditions of light rain and thundershowers also exist for Sunday,” said IMD scientist Rahul M.

Explaining about the spontaneous change in climatic conditions, Rahul said, “the moisture incursion was taking place over Goa region as there was wind circulation in southeast Arabian sea and over south madhya Maharashtra so these two circulations were bringing moisture towards Goa and due to above normal temperature in the morning, heat and moisture resulted in cloud formation and resulted in rainfall.”

He informed that the IMD had issued a warning about the rain at isolated places on Saturday afternoon, and added that the maximum temperature recorded in Panaji was 33.4 degree Celsius which was 1.2 degree above normal while the minimum temperature recorded was 24.8 degree Celsius and that was 3.3 degree above the normal temperature.