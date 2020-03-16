Illegal mining: SIT raids city businessman; documents seized

Panaji: The special investigating team (SIT) probing the alleged multi-crore mining scam raided the office of businessman Dinar Tarcar in the city on Monday.

The raid lasted for around six hours wherein the SIT sleuths, led by police inspector Dattaguru Sawant, attached some documents related to the main mining case.

Sources said that in the main mining case, the SIT is examining the role of Tarcar, who allegedly, without being a leaseholder, was said to be involved in extraction of iron ore from different mining leases in lakhs of metric tonne worth crores of rupees during the period from 2007 to 2012.

Sources said that in connection with the ongoing investigation in the main mining case, the SIT had summoned Tarcar. Fearing arrest in the case, Tarcar had on Monday approached the District and Sessions Court, Panaji, seeking anticipatory bail. The court granted him ad-interim relief and the matter will come up for hearing on March 23.

After two years, the probe in the main case pertaining to the alleged multi-crore mining scam has recently started picking up steam. Sources said that from the existing one police inspector, three more police inspectors have been assigned the task of investigating the case.

In the main mining case, the SIT is examining around 126 mining leases pertaining to renewal and other alleged illegalities. In February 2018, the SIT had filed a provisional charge sheet against 16 accused persons including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, in the main case. Sources claimed that since then the investigation had been progressing at a slower pace.

Sources said that the investigation of mining leases, which are under probe, has been distributed among the four police inspectors for a speedy probe.