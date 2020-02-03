Ill-designed speedbreakers pain to motorists

B D’COSTA | NT

Canacona: Commuters travelling on the stretch of NH66, from Polem to Margao, for the last so many years, are ‘frustrated’ over the inconvenience they have to face due to the presence of over 30 ‘ill-designed’ speedbreakers.

“Why have the authorities not removed the speedbreakers when the Supreme Court has ordered to remove all the speedbreakers from the highways which hinder the smooth movement of traffic and also considered as a safety hazard?” questioned the public.

The people complained about the spine and neck problems, damage to vehicles, occurrence of accidents, besides the health risk to expecting mothers and the aged as they sought relief from the faulty speedbreakers on the national highway.

The stretch of the national highway has more than 30 speedbreakers.

A woman Samiksha Desai said that “when my father-in-law was being taken by ambulance from Canacona to Margao, the jerks at all speedbreakers had more traumatic effect on him than the sickness itself as he was being taken to hospital.”

Sharing similar experiences, kidney patients travelling, on alternate days, from Canacona to Margao, for dialysis said that “smooth travelling would have been a boon to them.”

“Every jerk at speedbreakers causes great discomfort when we travel back home after the dialysis from Margao,” they said.

As per the Indian Road Congress (IRC) norms, a speedbreaker should have a height of 10-12 cm, and should be parabolic with 1.5 metre ramp on both the sides. The speedbreakers have to be painted, with alternate black and white markings, and illuminated with ‘solar cat›s eye’ to make them visible to the drivers. Luminous paint is recommended for better visibility. Signboards should be installed 30-40 metres ahead of the speedbreakers to caution the drivers.

But the over 30 speedbreakers or humps that are laid on the NH66 from Polem to Margao do not conform to all these specifications.

The norms clearly state that only rumbler strips, of specific size, can be built where speed control is required.

Cyril D’Costa, a local, informed that many a times, he has seen expecting women getting down from scooters and walking quite a good distance as the rumbler strips cause a lot of inconvenience.

“When the people in normal health are affected by the jerks what about the pregnant women and people suffering from spondylitis?” he questioned.

Such poorly designed speedbreakers are a cause for health concern, especially, for those travelling on two-wheelers.

Also, as the speedbreakers have lost their paint, they pose extreme danger to the riders, particularly, during the night time.

The annoying experience on account of the speedbreakers is well

explained by a delivery boy of Flipkart, who often moves on Margao-Balli stretch of the highway.

Speaking to this daily, on condition of anonymity, he said that “I suffer from frequent back pain at this young age. They are not speedbreakers but back breakers.”

The NH66 is an important link between North and South India on the western side, and the NH stretch between Margao and Polem is used by innumerable private, tourist and public vehicles from various states on a daily basis, and so the ill-designed and invisible spreadbreakers and missing sign boards pose a serious threat to the commuters.

While speaking to this correspondent, most of the commuters affected by the poorly-designed speed breakers suggested that rubber speed breakers if properly installed as per the norms laid down will help in regulating traffic at the required places.

“Damage done to vehicles and people by these faulty speed breakers cannot be calculated and so the traffic department and PWD with the help of experts must lay properly-designed speed breakers and do away with the existing ones for the safety of the people,” they said.