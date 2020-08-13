IFFI-2020 will be ‘hybrid film festival’

Films will be screened on official digital platform. They may also be shown in theatres depending on COVID situation

Panaji: The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India to be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28 later this year has been conceptualised as a ‘hybrid film festival’ due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, minus all its glitz and glamour.

“The 51st International Film Festival India being a hybrid film festival due to COVID-19 would screen the films on its official digital platform along with the theatrical screenings during this festival in Goa, subject to the then prevailing conditions,” states the regulations for Indian Panorama Section of the IFFI 2020.

A notice inviting entries for Indian Panorama Section has been released by the Union ministry of information and broadcasting and directorate of film festivals. The notice calls for entries in the form of feature films and non-feature films produced between August 1, 2019 and July 31, 2020, to be screened at the mega film event, adding that the screening of the films would be in physical and virtual format.

Stating that the IFFI 2020 will be held at a very modest level, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that he has spoken to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar about the organisation of the annual event in Goa, and the state has been requested to make preparations for the same on a limited scale.

“The film festival will be held by following all the guidelines related to coronavirus pandemic, with a standard operating procedure for the festival to be issued by the centre government,” he added, pointing out that limited resources would be utilised by the state government for this year’s film festival.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, the Chief Minister said the inauguration of the IFFI 2020 will be held at the Kala Academy complex, with limited invitees attending the same by following social distancing and other norms.

He also stated that the I&B ministry has given its consent for holding public film screenings at two to three open spaces under strict supervision of the authorities.

The IFFI 2020 will also have international competition for feature films, with a maximum of 15 international feature films, including up to three Indian feature films contesting under this section, to win the top Golden Peacock prize.

In June this year Javadekar unveiled a poster and the booklet of the IFFI 2020, during the inauguration of the virtual India Pavilion at Cannes Film Market 2020.

The IFFI 2020 poster had the tagline ‘celebrate the joy of cinema’, with the scheduled date of the mega film fiesta printed on it.

The poster also carried picture of two peacocks; the national bird being the mascot of the annual film festival.