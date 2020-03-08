If there is a future in football, I can wait: Karishma Shirvoikar

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day today THE NAVHIND TIMES spends time out with KARISHMA SHIRVOIKAR who at 18 played for Gokulam Kerala FC in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) where the team finished as champions.

Karishma Shirvoikar has the heart of an eighteen year old, the body of a youngster and feet with plenty of football talent. She started playing football for her school, Our Lady of Rosary High School, Dona Paula when she was 15 and in three years played for a club that has won the title of the Indian Women’s League (IWL).

A league for women was started by the Goa Football Association (GFA) some years ago and despite no clarity on the way forward, it has been kept on a roll and Karishma is one of the off shoots. India is set to host the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2020 and the status of women’s football is still under a question mark.

“I do not know what is going to happen to football in India. I love football and am sure that I will continue to play for a few more years. Maybe another four or five years if the future is uncertain; maybe longer if I know there is a future for women in football in India,” says Karishma as she ponders on her career and the role for women in football in India.

Karishma believes she has been lucky with football because from nowhere she found herself playing amongst some of the best women players in the country. “I played for the IWL first with a team from Goa. At that time; I was assured of my place in the starting eleven. I had nothing to worry as there was no competition,” recollects Karishma.

“I got the taste of professional football after joining Gokulam Kerala and I had to work hard for my place in the team. The competition to be in the playing eleven was intense because I was among the best players of the country,” admits

Karishma who also found herself being paid for the first time by a club.

Football in Goa has seen its ups and downs. The highs were the years of the seventies and eighties whilst the lows slipped in thereafter with women backing out after the game took a backseat when former chief of women’s football in Goa, Vijaydevi Rane decided she had done her bit.

Karishma was spotted when she represented Goa in the nationals in Andhra Pradesh and was thus one among the few girls from Goa to play for an outstation team in the IWL – Michelle Castanha, captain of Gokulam Kerala FC, was the other.

Karishma, despite playing amongst some of the big names of Indian football, shone as a striker and her four goals are capable of taking her a long way forward. “She is young and short but has technical capabilities that few girls have in front of goal. She knows when to be there for the ball and is comfortable at shooting the ball in. This is her forte,” a football agent following Karishma told this news paper.

“Wait for a few more years. If she continues this way, she could be another Bala Devi,” promised the agent,

emphasising that Karishma has it in her, to represent a club abroad.

“Bala has better height than me. She is a better and a more powerful shooter then me, and her finishing is good. But I am young. If football can afford a future for women, I am ready to try and that does not mean for ever. I will wait for a limited time,” concludes Karishma.