Ideas galore

It was an evening of ideas and inspiration at the fourth edition of TEDxPanaji held at Kala Academy, Panaji which saw 10 speakers sharing their stories and life learnings with the audience. The theme this year was RUSH, signifying the emotional unrest that precedes powerful action.

Suraj Pinge and Group started things off with an experimental folk music performance before cancer survivor Ruby Ahluwalia took the stage where she spoke about her non-profit organisation Sanjeevani – Life Beyond Cancer, that works with cancer patients and survivors, which includes Goa. She also shared her understandings of how one can stay from the deadly disease. “For those who have gone through cancer, being cancer free is one thing, and remaining cancer free is another. And those who have not been affected by cancer need to reduce their toxicity, increase their immunity and never fall prey to this disease,” she said.

The second, and the youngest speaker, was LEGO robotics prodigy, 10-year-old Sai Pranav Gandhi who showcased a few of his interesting inventions. This included a gadget which blows balloons and another which solves the Rubik’s Cube. “For me building these gadgets is enjoyable just like football or even attending a birthday party. All that is required is a desire to learn while having fun,” he said. His engrossing talk got him a standing ovation.

Award-winning professional female bodybuilder Karishma Parker meanwhile spoke about transforming from a nobody to a somebody, and how following her passion helped her rebuild her life.

The second session opened with a performance of rhythmic gymnastics by students of Varsha Upadhye, who set up the first rhythmic gymnastics academy in India. This was their first performance in Goa. Upadhye later went on to reveal how she got into this sport and what later motivated her to start her own academy. And while people tend to have a vague idea of rhythmic gymnastics as something to do with ribbons and hula-hoop and which is ‘like a circus’, Upadhye reiterated that this is an Olympic-recognised sport only for women.

The next speaker, Rajah Vijay Kumar revealed what motivated him, and how we went about creating his USFDA approved breakthrough cancer treatment device called Cytotron. “I was very interested in understanding why there were so many diseases and why there were so little answers and I began to work on this,” he said. This led him to look into a way of communicating with human cells, to get them to do what he wanted. “Everyone thought I was mad,” he said. And to make people believe, Kumar went as far as to break his own leg to prove induced rapid cellular healing.

From health, the topic then shifted to sustainable waste management as Bengaluru-based Wilma Rodrigues spoke about what made her start Sahas Zero Waste, at forty years of age. The last speaker for the second session was Goa-based DJ Ignatius Camilo aka Iggy. An ex-supermodel, Iggy spoke about following his instincts. He shared what made him quit the rat race, come home, and embrace sustainable living.

The final session began with Goa’s very own Vincent Toscano who spoke about quitting his high paying IT job to build rural IT ecosystems in Goa. “I am often asked if I miss the IT world. And my answer is not really. I am enjoying it as hard as it gets. The struggle is so worth it that I would not exchange it for any promotion in the IT world,” he said.

The next speaker was Baadal Nanjundaswamy, the artist behind the viral video of the astronaut walking on crater like pot-holes. Nanjundaswamy spoke about his experiences in creative protest, his first instance being painting a pothole like a pond with the words ‘Come swim’ written in Kannada, near a temple during Dussehra in Mysore. “The same day, it was fixed,” he said, adding that he sees things differently and this is how he comes out with the creative ideas for his art.

The last speaker was Carnatic vocalist Chandana Bala Kalyan who entertained the audience with her unique Indian take to the popular Jazz hit ‘Take Five’. She further went on to explain the different parts of a song and how it all comes together.

Apart from this, the event also witnessed 60 Seconds on the Red Circle, a platform for select applicants to share their unique ideas within 60 seconds to the audience.

