I repulsed pressure to shut down Goa Miles: CM

Panaji: Admitting that he faced pressure from few quarters including his cabinet colleagues to shut down state’s first ever app-based taxi service Goa Miles, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that those pressurising him wanted either to stop Goa Miles or restrict its working in certain parts of the state. The Chief Minister was speaking during launching of the country’s first in-car magazine ‘Travel Miles’ in the city.

Sawant said that the introduction of app-based taxi service has regulated the cab business in Goa, which was earlier unorganised. “Such a service also contributed for the safety and security of the passengers besides providing them affordable rates to travel,” he added.

The Goa Tourism Development Corporation-supported ‘Goa Miles’ was launched in Goa in 2018 and faced stiff opposition from the lobby of traditional tourist taxi owners.

The Chief Minister also observed that there is a slowdown in the tourism business last year, further stating that Goa is looking at a brighter future with several initiatives to lead the tourism industry back on the tracks.

“The draft tourism policy of the state is presently with my office, and would be approved only after taking all the stakeholders into confidence,” he concluded.