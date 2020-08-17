28 C
Panjim
Monday, August 17, 2020
Sports

Hyderabad FC partners with Borussia Dortmund

Updated:
- Advertisement -

Hyderabad: Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC announced a two-year club partnership with German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, which will have an option to extend for additional years with an extended scope until 2025.

“The partnership brings in good news for football supporters in India, as it shows a long-term commitment of one of the biggest German football brands to the Indian football ecosystem,” Hyderabad FC said in a statement.

“Borussia Dortmund is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Hyderabad FC, official club partner in India!” Dortmund said on their Twitter handle.

The partnership brings in good news for football supporters in India, as it shows a long-term commitment of one of the biggest German football brands to the Indian football ecosystem.

With this agreement HFC will become the Official Club Partner of BVB in India. A first for such a cooperation for HFC and the fourth one for BVB with its currently ongoing club partnerships with Thai Premier League Club Buriram United, Australia’s NPL Club Marconi FC and Iwate Grulla Morioka in Japan.

The grand launch of this historic partnership will take place during BVB’s Virtual Asia Tour on

20th August and will be streamed live on Hyderabad FC’s social media channels.

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,408FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,598FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Goa News

Goa’s COVID-19 toll crosses 100-mark

Team NT - 0
NT NETWORK300 fresh cases of infection detected in last 24 hoursSurge continuesPanajiWith six more patients succumbing to COVID-19 on Sunday, the total...
Read more
Goa News

Housing complex atop Ponda hillock in precarious state after landslip

Team NT - 0
NT Network Ponda As the state bore the brunt of incessant rainfall on Sunday, several incidents of tree falls,...
Read more
Goa News

259 active COVID cases in Bicholim taluka

Team NT - 0
Sankhali: With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in the area under Mayem health centre, local MLA Pravin Zantye held an urgent...
Read more
Goa News

Cops bust rave party, seize drugs worth over Rs 9 lakh

Team NT - 0
Panaji: The Crime Branch police busted a rave party, arrested 23 persons including three women foreign nationals and a former Bollywood actor...
Read more
Goa News

Yet another spike of 369 COVID cases

Editor - 0
NT NETWORK Panaji The state recorded yet another spike of 369 COVID cases on Saturday, taking...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

Sports

Goa to host 2020-21 ISL season

Editor - 0
New Delhi: All matches of the seventh edition of Indian Super League will be held in three venues in Goa, likely in...
Read more
Sports

Dhoni inspired a whole generation; he will be sorely missed: ICC

Editor - 0
Dubai: Tributes continue to pour in for Mahendra Sinmgh Dhoni with the game’s governing body ICC saying that the former India skipper...
Read more
Sports

Lyon’s roar silences City

Editor - 0
Lisbon: Moussa Dembele came off the bench to score two late goals as Lyon caused another Champions League sensation on Saturday, dumping...
Read more
Sports

MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Editor - 0
PTI New Delhi Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket...
Read more
Sports

Bayern hand Barcelona an unforgettable humiliation

Editor - 0
IANS Lisbon Bayern Munich hammered Barcelona 8-2 to roar into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications. Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji Goa 403001