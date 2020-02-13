‘Helpful Conversations’ released in Margao

“English is an international language. Nobody should oppose this language,” said principal, United Higher Secondary School, Cuncolim, Tilroy Fernandes. He was speaking at the book launch of ‘Helpful Conversations’, a book in English conversations written by retired newsreader of All India Radio, Shailesh Raikar at Daivadnya Bhavan, Margao.

Also present on the occasion were former director and chairman of Goa Board of Education, Bonafilio da Cruz who wrote the Overview in the book and Harishchandra Nagvenkar.