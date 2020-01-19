Hefty bank guarantee could derail CCP’s pay parking move

Panaji: The issue of bank guarantee towards the proposed pay parking in the city has turned contentious, with the possibility of inordinate delay in the commencement of pay parking in the event the selected contractor for the same refusing to pay a whopping bank guarantee of nearly Rs 1 crore for a period of three years to the Corporation of the City of Panaji.

CCP commissioner Sanjit Rodrigues told this daily on Saturday that the contractor for pay parking, Juwarkar Associates, which has been awarded the related tender of Rs 1.62 crore for a period of three years, has been given 15 days to deposit the bank guarantee money, which is 60 per cent of the bid amount.

“We hope that the contractor will deposit the same and implement pay parking on schedule,” he added.

City mayor Uday Madkaikar disclosed that the said the contractor was reluctant to deposit the entire bank guarantee money, which is Rs 97 lakh, and wanted to deposit the same in annual instalments.

“The CCP council has however not allowed the same as it goes against the related agreement between the corporation and the contractor,” he informed.

When asked as to what would happen if the contractor is unable to deposit the entire bank guarantee amount, the city mayor said that in such a case the pay parking work will have to be retendered.

“We however think that the contractor will deposit this amount within 15 days and implement pay parking in the city by February 1,” he maintained, stating that unless and until the bank guarantee money is deposited in the bank, the agreement will not become operational.

Incidentally, if the contractor does not fulfil the bank guarantee criteria then the retendering of the pay parking work will be further delayed due to the code of conduct for the forthcoming zilla panchayat elections, which will come into force from February 2020.

Furthermore, by the time this retendered work is awarded, the monsoon will have arrived in Goa, thus making it difficult to the selected contractor to paint the parking slots as well as put signage.