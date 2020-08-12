Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Goa from tomorrow

NT NETWORK

Panaji

A low pressure area over Bay of Bengal is likely to bring more rains to Goa from Thursday.

The Indian Meteorological Department, on Tuesday, said that low pressure area lies over Bay of Bengal, and under its influence very heavy rainfall will occur at isolated places and heavy rainfall at few places till Saturday.

The rainfall has been active over the state, and most of the places received heavy to very heavy rainfall.

In past 24 hours, between Monday 8.30 am and Tuesday 8.30 am, the IMD has recorded highest rainfall of 129 mm.

The state, so far, has received 281 cm of rains which is very closer to reaching the total seasonal average rainfall of 297 cm.

The IMD said that the low pressure area’s westward movement and possible formation of systems such as ‘off shore trough’ along western coast can sustain/ increase rainfall activity over Goa with effect from August 13.

“The prevailing low pressure area got less marked and off shore trough too weakened significantly for now. But pressure pattern over Arabian Sea supports rain activity and off shore trough may also appear later,” the IMD said.

However, the rains are likely to get intensified under the influence of low pressure area on Thursday.