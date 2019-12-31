Heavenly voices

St Mary’s choir Mizoram performed as part of the Christmas midnight mass services of St Andrew›s church, Vasco held at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco. The Vasco church choir also performed.

The main celebrant was Bishop Alex Dias. Vasco parish priest Gabriel Coutinho and other priests were also present for the Eucharistic celebration.

In his homily, the bishop spoke on the need to build the spirit of unity and forgiveness amongst all.

Fr Coutinho said that the coming of Christ should unify all of us, maybe in making a crib together, or making Christmas sweets together or even going around carolling.

The performance by the Mizoram choir as the Vasco choir enthralled the gathering. The floats moving around the ground also added to the Christmas spirit.