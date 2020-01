A primary health centre at Kasarvarne in deputy chief minister Babu Azgaonkar’s Pedne constituency is being totally neglected, while it is meant to serve 20 villages of the northern taluka.

Even basic facilities are not available. Patients have to rush to either North District Hospital or GMC every time.

The health centre at Kasarvarne is being run today without a health officer, no enough number of staff, no basic medicines and also no medical facilities for basic treatment.