HC upholds judgment in Carmona hotel case

NT NETWORK

Margao

High Court of Bombay at Goa has upheld the judgement of South Goa district court in the case of a hotel in Carmona.

The village panchayat in response has said they stand vindicated as they had denied renewal of the hotel’s license as it was running on a residential one and not commercial.

The village panchayat had passed a resolution in October 2017 not to renew the license of the hotel located in the jurisdiction of the village.

It had stated that the license was given for residential purposes but was being used for commercial activity.

With the license not being renewed, the hotel challenged the panchayat before the additional director of panchayats who directed the panchayat to renew the trade licence. This direction was further challenged by the panchayat before the district court who set aside the order of the additional director of panchayats.

The hotel then challenged the district court order by appealing against it in the High Court.

The High Court in its order said that “admittedly, the petitioner is running a resort, spa and bar and restaurant in the premises, which is a commercial activity. It is true that the village panchayat had initially granted trade license. However, it withheld the renewal. It is also a matter of record that the petitioner applied for change of user on June 13, 2019. The question is whether, this court, in such a case, in the exercise of the jurisdiction, under Article 227 of the Constitution of the India, can permit the act which is per se not permissible in law and the answer in my considered view, has to be in the negative.”

It also stated that as per the order, the hotel has been directed not to accept any further bookings. “This is also not a case where the village panchayat has taken any extreme step for demolition of the subject premises. Thus, no case for interference is made out,” stated the order that was passed by Judge C V Bhadang.

In response to the order, the village panchayat sarpanch Allwyn Jorge said, “The stand of the panchayat based on its resolution is clearly vindicated by the order of the High Court once again asking for the hotel to produce documents to prove “change of use” of their project from residential to commercial use.”

He also added, “The village suffers due to lack of proper infrastructure like roads and power distribution system. These should be put in place before commercial or mega housing projects are forced on the people.”