HC dismisses appeals of murder convicts

NT NETWORK

Panaji

High Court of Bombay at Goa has dismissed appeals in a case related to murder in Bardez taluka.

According to the prosecution that about three to four days prior to October 13, 2009 in Bardez, the appellants, Cyrone Rodrigues from Chimbel and Chandrakant Talwar from St Inez along with accused no 3 and a juvenile, hatched a criminal conspiracy and as a part of the criminal conspiracy had confined the victim and also committed robbery of her ornaments and had intentionally caused her death.

It is further alleged that the appellants and the co-accused along with a juvenile in conflict with law caused disappearance of the evidence, with an intention of screening themselves, with legal punishment.

By these appeals, the appellants, challenged their conviction under sections 365, 394, 302 and Section 201 read with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. The appellants have been sentenced to various sentences on the

aforesaid count, which are directed to run concurrently.

The High Court observed, “We have carefully gone through the judgment of the Sessions Judge. We do not find any reason to interfere with the same, as in our opinion, on the basis of the circumstances established on record, the charge against the appellants is proved beyond reasonable doubt. The appeals are without any merit and are accordingly dismissed.”