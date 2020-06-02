Hate wave against China is building up in country: BJP

Panaji: Stating that the national leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has instructed it to promote “use of Swadeshi goods and boycott of Chinese products,” the Goa BJP unit, on Tuesday, said that it would take some time for the members of its government led by Pramod Sawant to give up use of Chinese products like laptop and mobile sets.

“We can neither expect such things to happen overnight, not can vouch for 100 per cent boycott of Chinese goods here,” the state BJP unit maintained, pointing out that however buying only Indian goods would definitely make India ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-sufficient), and defeat China economically.

The state BJP president Sadanand Tanawde while addressing a press conference said that a hate wave against China is already building up in the country, with even small children telling their parents to refrain from buying Chinese toys for them.

Tanawde, who was addressing the media on the occasion of completion of one year of the BJP at the Centre, after its thumping victory at 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said that the entire world is experiencing collapse of economy and related things like loss of jobs, salary cuts, closure of units and so on.

“However, the Narendra Modi-led government has given a boost to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs),” Tanawde stated, adding that in Goa itself around 77,000 women have received Rs 500 each under the Jan Dhan Yojana, while many farmers have received Rs 2,000 under Kisan

Yojana.

“The central government has also increased wage under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to Rs 202 per person per day from Rs 182,” he noted.

The state BJP unit further informed that it will take up an individual contact campaign in the state, wherein a letter written by the Prime Minister and a pamphlet covering his achievements during last one year, would be distributed in 2 lakh out of the total 4.5 lakh households in Goa.

The party will also hold virtual rallies – one in North Goa and another in South Goa – with 1,000 plus people expected to join each rally online. A national leader of the party will address these rallies.

In addition, social media would be used by the state unit of the BJP by uploading video clips and information as regards achievements of the Modi government.