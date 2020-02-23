GWMC floats tender for construction of biodigester plant for Chicalim VP

Panaji: The Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) has floated tender requesting proposals from individuals and consortium firms for construction, installation, and commissioning of 10 tonne per day capacity biodigester plant to treat cooked, raw food waste, vegetable waste and market waste for Chicalim panchayat.

As per the requirement, the contractor must operate and provide maintenance for 5 years and attend the complaints within 48 hours in case of non-functioning of the equipment.

The bid submission deadline is March 13. The date for opening the technical bids is March 16. However the pre-bid meeting has been fixed on March 3 for the bidders to raise queries relating to the tender document.

A 10 TPD capacity bio-digester has to be set up in Chicalim panchayat at 3000 sqm of land which is demarcated for waste management purposes.

The bio-digester system must have a robust design with 2 RCC tanks of 5 tonne per day capacity each with a capable of handling the corrosive nature of the gas and should have sufficient mechanical strength to withstand operations often handled by unskilled or semi-skilled operators.

The necessary infrastructure required for pumping of electricity generated to the grid shall be in the scope of the bidder and revenue generated from the same shall be availed by the bidder.

However GWMC/Panchayat shall make available the necessary electricity connections to the site but cost incurred towards usage of electricity and water shall be borne by the bidder.

At the construction stage of the facility, the successful bidder shall use materials of only reputed brand and if a particular brand apart from the brands mentioned are used, they have to be approved by GWMC.

The contractor must also ensure that facility have minimum six operators including supervisor and full time engineer having minimum qualification of diploma in mechanical engineering to run the plant.

The eligibility criteria for bidders is that they have to have an annual turnover of Rs 6 crore in last two consecutive financial years and having an experience in the field of solid waste management in the government departments / public sector (central or state)/ urban local bodies for atleast three years.

Moreover the bidder should also be ready with atleast one working model of 20TPD or higher capacity designed and commissioned by the bidder in the last three financial years at the time of bidding for the purpose of GWMC inspection.

A successful bidder will have to deposit 5% of the quoted amount as performance security in the form of bank guarantee before signing the rate contract agreement.