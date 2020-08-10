Breaking News

Guidelines to celebrate Chovoth, Janmastani issued

Disaster Management Authority of Goa has issued guidelines for Krishna Janmasthami and Ganesh Chathurti. The main emphasis is on physical distancing to avoid spread of coronavirus. However, the authorities have allowed Sarvojinik or community Ganesh celebrations.

Janmasthami and Ganesh Chathurti are coming soon. There are fears that this could fuel hike in Covid-19 cases in the state of Goa because of the social mingling of people. Ganesh is the main festivals for Goans while Janmastani is also quite popular.

