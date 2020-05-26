GU decides not to hold ‘lower’ exams for BA LLB, BE students

Panaji: The Goa University (GU) has decided not to hold Semester End Examinations (SEEs) for the first, second, third and fourth year regular students of BA LLB programme, as well as for first and second year regular students of the LLB programme offered at its affiliated colleges, for the current academic year 2019-20.

The university has also decided not to hold SEEs for the second, fourth and sixth semester regular students of the BE programmes offered at its affiliated colleges, for the current academic year 2019-20.

The university registrar, Y V Reddy in a circular issued on Tuesday stated, “The students of BA LLB shall be graded based on the marks scored by them in the Intra Semester Assessment (ISA) during the current semester. In those cases, where ISA of the course could not be completed, the same shall be conducted whenever the circumstances permit. The results of such students shall be declared on completion of the ISA examination.”

“The students of LLB degree shall be graded on submission of projects for 25 marks in the courses concerned. The teacher teaching the course shall allot the topics for the projects. The projects shall be submitted online and presentations and viva voce shall also be conducted online,” the circular adds.

“No student shall be detained from moving to the next semester. However, students who fail after applying the above grading scheme shall have to pass the examination for the course(s) in which she/he has failed, whenever the examination is held next,” it points out.

The circular also informs that the final year theory and practical examinations of all the above programmes and repeat examinations of lower semesters shall be conducted from July 1, 2020 onwards.

In the event that regulation/ guidelines are subsequently issued by the Bar Council of India, such regulations/ guidelines supersede the contents of this GU circular.

Meanwhile, the BE students shall be graded based on the marks scored by them in the Internal Test (IT) during the current semester. These students shall also have the option to answer additional Internal Test.

The final year examinations for all the above engineering programmes and repeat examinations of lower semesters shall be conducted from July 1, 2020 onwards.