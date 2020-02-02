GSL to showcase two AI projects at DefExpo 2020

NT NETWORK

Vasco

The Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), a Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSU) which is undergoing a modernisation of its yard to adapt to the latest technology in shipbuilding has now accomplished two Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects which will be showcased at the ‘Indian Pavilion’ in DefExpo-2020.

The two unique AI products, Condition Monitoring System (CMS) for shipboard equipment in collaboration with M/s Infosys, Ltd and Face Recognition and Geo-Fencing Security System in collaboration M/s VLPL, Vizag jointly developed by GSL, have been selected to be showcased at the ‘India Pavilion’ in DefExpo 2020.

The above developed products can be deployed in Indian defence and coastal police services for advanced AI enabled Condition Monitoring of Shipboard equipment and Security and Surveillance. Once deployed on Indian defence ships, the CMS solution shall help to drastically reduce unplanned downtime of ship engines and also help in taking critical

decision making.

“Both projects being selected for showcasing at DefExpo 2020 is indeed a commendable achievement by GSL”, said chairman and managing director of GSL Cmde

B B Nagpal.

In keeping with Ministry of Defence (MoD), government of India’s thrust towards adoption and deployment of AI technology into defence systems and processes, GSL a premier Indian DPSU Shipyard has embarked upon a strategy for building a vibrant AI ecosystem with intelligent machines enabling high level cognitive processes in its shipbuilding products and processes. In line with this, GSL has accomplished two

AI projects.