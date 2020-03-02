Growing Together

Miguel Braganza

The first three of my half-dozen siblings were born at the Pinto do Rosario hospital in the Porvorim ward of Socorro, which has now lent its name to the enigma that straddles the plateau area of the villages with exotic names like Salvador do Mundo and Penha da Franca besides Betim, Pilerne, Sangolda and Socorro. My eldest brother is conveniently named Antonio after his paternal uncle and the doctor who delivered him who also became his godfather. The good doctor’s niece, Annabelle, was my contemporary in school, a good friend and both of us had the privilege of being the first and only persons from Goa to receive the President’s badge for Scouts and Guides from the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan way back in 1976. Friends of friends become friends and Porvorim soon became a friendly place. My ‘green fingers’ aunt, Erminia Almeida, moved into a house opposite the half-dozen Azavedo siblings who were my contemporaries and so the ‘green’ connection was there even before I went to Bangalore to study agriculture for a degree.

Avid gardener and grandmother, Joan Pinto, introduced her neighbours to the Botanical Society of Goa’s (BSG) annual home garden competition this year. Uma Gupta keeps a pretty garden and has composts and bio-enzymes to make her plants productive. She proposed that we should have an interactive session with five or six of her neighbours to pick up the best practices for growing vegetables. Instead of doing it at home, she roped in the Redemptorist retreat house, ‘Dasya’, to permit the use of its larger vegetable garden. Her ‘WhatsApp’ message to her immediate neighbours went viral and six turned into sixty persons who were present at the ‘interaction in the garden’ on February 18. The idea of the community vegetable market for exchange or sale of home-grown vegetables and home-made products was born.

On Sunday, March 1, the ‘Porvorim Come-Unity Market’ was born. There was no need of ‘experts’ for a C-section to deliver it: it was born naturally. Fr Gregory Noronha CSsR blessed it with a prayer and sang some dulpods while Fr Velson Fernandes CSsR with a guitar jammed with ace percussionist, Carlos Gonsalves on the ghumot. Soon the secretary of the BSG, Alvito D’Silva joined in the singing and my voluntary traffic warden classmate, Bosco DeSa, relieved Fr Velson from the guitar and permitted him to “make some noise” with a cajon built to match his size. CSsR is an abbreviation for the Latin name for ‘Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer’. What better day to begin its life than the first Sunday of Lent, a period which reminds us that we live on borrowed time that has been lent to us. A large number of neighbours and friends visited it on the very first day.

The ‘Earth Keeper’s Market’ is the oldest and it continues on Sunday afternoons at Calangute. The ‘Made in Saligao’ has become a ‘must visit’ event in Saligao on Tuesdays. Check it out today. The Goan Farmers’ Market has become a monthly event in Margao. Sunday, March 8 will see three markets on one day. It is a pleasure to see these markets grow with genuine village pride. May this be the shape of things to come in every village across Goa. Come and be a part of the experience of Goa growing greener. If your village does not have one, just consider whether you could catalyse it.