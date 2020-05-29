Grocers say prices have normalised but business is slow

NT NETWORK

Panaji

If one compares rates of cereals and rice prevailing before lockdown started to the current period, things have fairly normalised and as per wholesalers and retailers in the city, most of the essential commodities are available at normal rates.

It is to be noted since when the lockdown came into force, availability of essential commodities had become scarce and with it the rates had also seen an exponential rise.

A wholesaler in the municipal market Kashinath Bhobe said that due to lockdown there is no much demand for essential commodities – neither for rice, atta nor cereals and as such prices of these goods have become stable.

He said that in the initial stages of countrywide lockdown, there was hike in the prices of essential items; however, the government has restored the supply chain and this has brought back the stability in the prices.

While the owner of Prabhudeva Super Market stated that there is around 10 to 15 per cent drop in prices of palm oil, Kishore rice, toor dal, masoor dal and sugar prices.

Some vendors, who were selling commodities at inflated rates during the initial stages of lockdown, are now selling the same products at normal rates.

Another wholesaler informed that rates of grocery items have also plummeted but there are no customers and, hence, the business is slow.