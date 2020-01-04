Griha Aadhar scheme: names of 8000 ineligible beneficiaries deleted so far

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The department of women and child development has so far deleted names of 8000 ineligible beneficiaries from the list of the Griha Aadhar scheme following impact evaluation survey of the scheme beneficiaries carried out by Goa Electronics Limited.

The department will replace the ineligible beneficiaries with the equal number of pending applications to fill the cap limit of 1,52,000 for sanctioning of applications under the scheme.

However, the department has over 21,000 applications pending for sanction of monthly dole of Rs 1500, but this pendency cannot be cleared unless the survey is completed.

Moreover to replace additional doubtful applications with new applications pending for sanction cannot be done since the cap limit set for new intake has got exhausted, and the government also has not raised the limit.

The Goa Electronics Limited since February 2018 has covered eight talukas and successfully surveyed 1, 17,604 households and found 12,791 Griha Aadhar beneficiaries to be doubtful whose residences were either untraceable or with doors locked and have even left the country while others did not cooperate with the survey or remained unavailable at the given address for impact evaluation which is based on self-assessment of beneficiaries.

Accordingly, the department issued notices to doubtful Griha Aadhar beneficiaries asking them to approach the department with necessary documents for rescheduling of impact assessment survey failing which the financial assistance sanctioned will get stopped.

Interestingly, 35 per cent of the doubtful beneficiaries were able to satisfy the requirement of the survey and continued receiving the dole.

In an attempt to regulate the issuance of forms, the women and child development department has increased the cost of applying for the populist scheme ‘Laadli Laxmi’ by up to 20 times to Rs 100 for each form.

A fee of Rs 5 to apply for Laadli Laxmi scheme was never raised ever since the scheme was introduced in 2012, under which Rs 1 lakh is given to a girl above 18 years to meet marriage or education expenses.

However, the fee hike has put a stop to unnecessary purchase of forms by the applicants which has helped the department to save money on printing cost and also provides revenue.

The department also plans to increase the fee for Griha Aadhar application form to Rs 50 from Rs 10, which is pending for financial approval of state government.