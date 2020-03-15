Govt unable to track foreigners kept under home quarantine

Panaji: The health workers of the directorate of health services (DHS) are facing a tough time tracing a section of passengers who arrive in Goa from different foreign countries and are supposed to be put under home quarantine to manage, contain and prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19).

A senior government official on Sunday said that majority of the local returnees are being traced. However, the health workers are not being able to track ‘some’ of the foreigners.

The central government, through the Airports Authority of India, is sharing the names of around 300-350 passengers on a daily basis along with their passport number and mobile number, if it is available. Their address is also shared if the passengers own a property in Goa or if they have prior hotel room bookings.

“The health workers are not having any major issue in tracking the Goans, who have arrived from foreign countries. However, they are missing some of the foreigners whose contact number and address is not made available by the government,” the official said.

Earlier, passengers arriving from only the COVID-19 endemic countries were being home-quarantined. However, looking at the spike in confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally and also in the country, the DHS, through the respective primary and community health centres, is now putting all passengers under home quarantine for a period of 14 days, which is followed by a follow-up for additional 14 days.

“Under no circumstances, we can afford to miss the passengers arriving from seven high-risk coronavirus-hit countries where a large number of positive cases have been reported…they ought to be mandatorily home-quarantined,” the official said.

The high-risk nations listed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) include China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany.

The official said that some of the people difficult to trace are the ones who land in Mumbai or other cities in the country and enter Goa by train or roadways. “Most of the hotel bookings are for two or three days. There are still some hopping foreigners and we are hoping that there won’t be new foreign arrivals after few days,” the official said.

Officials have appealed to the returnees and the foreigners, who have come down to Goa in the last 14 days to come forward and self-report at the nearest health centres and get examined for symptoms of the virus.

The official said that it is very much possible that 99 per cent of the passengers will not have any symptoms of COVID-19 and they might not even harbour the virus but they should ‘religiously’ stay at home for 14 consecutive days.

The official urged the hoteliers to check the passports of foreigners and said that if they have travelled from foreign countries in the last 14 days then they should inform the nearest health centre.

Explaining the importance of home quarantine, the official said, “All passengers upon their arrival have to be placed under home isolation in the interest of the public and it is also for the safety of their family and friends.”

He said that as per the guidelines issued by MoHFW, a home-quarantined person should stay in a well-ventilated single-room, preferably with an attached toilet. If another family member needs to stay in the same room then that member should maintain a distance of at least one metre.

The person should stay away from elderly people, pregnant women, children and persons with co-morbidities within the household and his movement should be restricted within the house. “The person should avoid sharing household items like dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding or other items with other people at home,” the official said.

“If symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, fever, respiratory distress appear then they should immediately inform the nearest health centre or call state helpline 104 or national helpline 011-23978046,” the official added.