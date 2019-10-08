Govt toughens its stand on release of sewage into rivers

Acting on the directions of the National Green Tribunal, the public health department has issued notices to 4,240 households and commercial establishments across Goa for releasing their sewage in various rivers.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told media persons on Monday that notices have been issued to the 4,240 households and commercial establishments for releasing sewage in the rivers.

As on Monday, water connections to 99 units have been disconnected for failing to comply with the directions.

He warned that strict action, including disconnection of public utility services (water and electricity), will be taken against the households if they fail to take corrective actions within the stipulated time limit.

According to the data released by the minister, the sewage has been discharged in the rivers – Sal, Talpona, Mandovi, Chapora, Tiracol, Zuari, Khandepar, Asnora, Valvanti, Bicholim and Sinquerim – by individuals, housing societies and commercial establishments.

“…We are abiding by the NGT directions… all the health officers and sanitary inspectors will be strictly instructed to ensure the implementation of the directions,” he said.

Rane further said that his department has plans to set up an ‘umbilical cord bank’.

“The umbilical cords of 21,000 babies that are born

in Goa will be preserved through the bank so that they can be used at a later stage for treatment of various diseases,” he explained.

The state has signed a memorandum of understanding with a company called I-Breast which will start screening women for breast cancer from October 30, Rane said, adding that the department wants around 1.20 lakh women to undergo the screening under the programme.

“Cancer cases are increasing among the women, and breast cancer cases are highest in the state. So I have set a deadline for myself to start this screening programme from October 30,” he added.

The minister also informed that the government is going to inaugurate the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) with all facilities by next week.

He further said the state will tie up with the Spain-based DTI agency for providing training to doctors of the Goa Medical College and Hospital on organ transplants.