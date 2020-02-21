Govt to seek stay on Mahadayi Tribunal award implementation

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the state government will file an application before the Supreme Court with regard to the Mhadei river water diversion issue, seeking a stay on the notification of the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal’s award.

The apex court’s interim order on Thursday allowed Karnataka government’s plea for notification of the final award by the Tribunal for sharing water of the river.

Speaking to media at the Secretariat, Sawant said the government will be filing an application before the apex court in the next three-four days for a stay order, pleading that Karnataka should be asked not to conduct any activity at the proposed dam site, as the matter is pending before the top court.

When pointed out that the Opposition has been accusing the government of ‘selling off’ the Mhadei river to Karnataka, the Chief Minister said that the Opposition parties are politicising the issue.

“They should have stood with the government on this issue. I have also made a statement on the floor of the House that Karnataka has already diverted water from the Mhadei basin,” he said.

Sawant further said that considering the past track record of Karnataka, the neighbouring state has a habit of starting work despite the case pending before the apex court. He said that Goa will strongly put up its case before the apex court in the Mhadei matter during the next hearing to be held in July. Sawant also said that the state government is seeking an opinion of expert lawyers on the Mhadei issue.

When pressmen asked him why the Goa government had not objected in the apex court to the notification of the Tribunal’s final award, the Chief Minister said notification of the award was a process.

“Our stand is very clear that the state government does not want the Centre to give any permission to Karnataka to carry out Kalasa Banduri project work,” he said, adding that the Goa government will bring to the notice of the court how the neighbouring state has violated earlier orders and diverted water from the Mhadei basin.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday said that unless and until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the special leave petition of the Goa government challenging the award by Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, which is posted for final hearing on July 15, 16 and 24, no one can say that Karnataka has won the “Mhadei war”.

Senior BJP leader Narendra Sawaikar, addressing a press conference in the city, said that even if the Centre notifies the Tribunal award, it would take some time for the Karnataka government to start work on its Kalasa-Banduri project, which proposes to divert water from the Mhadei river. “The notification would not mean blank permission to divert the Mhadei water,” he added, pointing out that other formalities on the part of the Karnataka government such as Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) and so on would require lot of time.

Sawaikar also said that if the Karnataka government makes any mischief as regards its Kalasa-Banduri project then the same would be brought to the notice of the apex court. “The state BJP unit as well as the state government is keenly watching all related activities of the Karnataka government,” he noted, maintaining that the state BJP unit is fully committed to the Mhadei issue.

Meanwhile, Goa Forward Party president and former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai accused the Chief Minister of succumbing to pressure from the central leadership to put together weak appeals that resulted in the Supreme Court on Thursday granting an interim relief to the Karnataka government by allowing the implementation of the tribunal’s award.

Sardesai demanded that the Chief Minister should immediately lead a delegation of ruling and opposition members to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concerns over the recent apex court ruling.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Sardesai alleged that the apex court order was a result of a deal between the central leadership and state government to help the Karnataka state.

“The Chief Minister has agreed to compromise and trade with River Mhadei, which he has considered more important than a mother to him, to remain in power. He has no moral right to run the government and he must resign immediately,” said Sardesai.

On the apex court’s interim relief to Karnataka, he said the neighbouring state’s government strongly placed their arguments for the irrigation project, which was wrongly categorised by them as a drinking water project to obtain an interim relief on water diversion. He said it was possible due to the failure of our state counsel in raising strong objection to their plea.