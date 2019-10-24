Govt to rope in private dealers for fitting HSRPs

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Wednesday said the government has decided to rope in private dealers for fitting high security registration number plates on vehicles.

Speaking to media persons at the secretariat, he said the government has decided to engage private dealers for fitting HSRPs on vehicles, as the ongoing HSRP work is putting the people at the end of their tether.

“I am aware of the fact that the people are forced to wait for hours for getting HSRPs installed. I have come to a solution: in fact, I had told my director of transport on the first day itself… and now also I have spoken to the transport secretary asking him to send the file immediately so that we can engage private dealers for the job,” he disclosed.

Godinho said the installation of a HSRP on a vehicle at RTO offices entails the cost Rs 300.

“Those seeking quick service will be able to go to private dealers to fit the new number plates by paying extra Rs 100,” he explained, admitting that it is not possible for the department to manage the service as there is shortage of staff at the RTO offices.