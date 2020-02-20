Govt to formulate scheme for farmers to procure rice dehusking machine: Kavlekar

NT NETWORK

Margao

Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar on Thursday promised to formulate a new scheme for paddy farmers to procure rice dehusking machine, which is locally known as (brown rice cold mill).

Speaking to media, after inaugurating a machine at Dongrim, Nuvem, in the presence of local BJP legislator Wilfred D’Sa, who took the initiative to assist the farmers with the machine, Kavlekar said, “We will initiate a new scheme for the benefit of traditional paddy farmers to procure the rice dehusking machine. This will definitely give a boost to farmers as the brown layer of rice, which otherwise gets wasted in general mills, is maintained. The vitamin-rice is in high demand” he said.

Kavlekar, who praised D’Sa for taking up farmers issues to the government, further said that ever since he took over the Agriculture department, his priorities were to expand agriculture in the state with new schemes. This is also a step towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of doubling the farmers’ income.

The Nuvem legislator, D’Sa urged Kavlekar and the director of agriculture to formulate the scheme at the earliest so that maximum traditional paddy farmers from his constituency and across the state can take the benefit. He said brown rice has got more value as it is in high demand. “Focus can be laid to export the brown rice from Goa” D’Sa opined.

The director for Agriculture, Madhav Kelkar said the rice dehusking machine gives unpolished rice which has got more market value for its richness.