Govt to finally crack down on sewage in rivers

The Health department has cut of electricity and water of 82 households that were discharging sewage into rivers.

The department has issued notices to 4240 houses that were found to be prima facie guilty of this. The department will cut of the electricity and power of all those found guilty of this, the Health Minister Vishwajit Rane promised on Monday.

The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday had pointed out that E coli in the Sal river was at dangerous levels. Finally looks as if some action would be taken by the water resources department on the issue.