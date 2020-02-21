Govt to ask for stay on SC’s interim order, Abhiyan says this is not the real issue

Goa government has decided to ask Supreme Court to stay its interim order to notify Mhadei tribunal’s award. But is this order really dangerous for Goa? Opposition parties still claim it is and Karnataka would now start its work to divert our water.

BJP says it’s just not possible. Mhadei Bacaho Abhiyan says it has already diverted water in Malparabha. Now the real issue is how we present our case in July, when the hearing starts. And for that, ruling and opposition parties of Goa should come together speak in one voice.