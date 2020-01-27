Govt striving to make Goa inland water logistics hub: Lobo

Mapusa: Minister for Port Michael Lobo on Sunday said that the government is improving port connectivity in the state and striving to make Goa an inland waterways logistics hub by using water in an optimal manner and thereby reducing dependence on roadways.

Lobo was speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony at government complex at Mapusa on the occasion of Republic Day.

He said that time has come again to use waterways as a mode of transport from Kutumbi jetty right up to Chapora and in South Goa from Canacona up to Sal river.

“All waterways need to be connected up to Mandovi,” he stressed, adding, “I am confident that port department will complete building all these jetties of inland waterways for transportation of passengers from one place to another.”

He said that the government has been successfully implementing schemes of the central and state governments mainly focusing hinterland development and villages of Goa.

“We have decided to fast track the process for setting up Goa bazaar at Merces, where land which was acquired 14 years ago is lying unutilised. It will serve as a permanent venue for self-help groups, empowering women from rural Goa to stand on their feet,” he said.

On garbage issue, Lobo said that “his vision is to see that Goa becomes garbage-free by 2020. Process for setting up of South Goa garbage treatment plant has been already initiated. The plant will be similar to North Goa plant in terms of technology.”

Earlier, the flag hoisting was held at the hands of Lobo who first received the guard of honour and inspected the parade by Mapusa police personnel, NCC cadets of army wing and naval wing of school and college of Mapusa, scouts and guides and school students.

Tivim MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar and Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza were present for the function.

Additional collector Mahadev Arondekar, Bardez deputy collector I, Akshay Potekar, deputy collector II, Mamu Hage, mamlatdar Laxmikant Kuttikar, joint mamlatdar and other officials were also present for flag hoisting ceremony. Civic chairperson Ryan Braganza along with councillors, former deputy speaker Ulhas Assnodkar was also present.