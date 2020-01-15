Govt shows humane side to Golavli villagers

Valpoi: Showing its humane side vis-à-vis the tiger killings at Golavli in Sattari taluka, the government has extended solatium to the family of a villager arrested over the killings of the four wild cats.

An amount of Rs 15,000 was released by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to family members of Vitho Pawne of Golavli village whose cow was killed by a tiger that was later poisoned to death.

The cheque was handed over to Vitho’s wife Gangi Pawane by deputy conservator of forests, North Goa, Kuldeep Sharma, and Valpoi range forest officer in presence of Thane-Dongurli sarpanch Prachita Gawas.

An amount of Rs 15,000 was also released from the CM Relief Fund to Ladko Fati Jadhav of Derodem, a farmer whose cow was also killed by a tiger recently.

Handing over the cheques to both the families, Sharma said that the amount was released to provide immediate relief to the families affected by the tiger attacks on their domestic livestock.

Additional compensation amount as per the Livestock compensation guidelines of 2012 will be released within this week, he said. Malo Pawane at Golavli, whose buffalo was killed some days back, has been asked to apply for compensation. The panchayat will assist the family in documentation and filing of the application.

It is pertinent to note here that Vitho Pawane had complained to the forest department that his cow was mauled to death by the tiger, which also killed a buffalo of Malo Pawane.

However, the department did not act upon the complaint, which made both the villagers poison the tiger. This led to killings of three more tigers from the same tiger family.

The government machinery has pulled out all the stops to help Dhangar families living in Golavli village in the Mhadai Wildlife Sanctuary.

Taking cognisance of a memorandum that highlighted the plight of those arrested in the tiger killings, deputy collector of Sattari Mangaldas Gaonkar and other government functionaries visited the family members of the arrested villagers.

Mangaldas Gaonkar assured the families of all help from the government including ferrying of their children to schools.