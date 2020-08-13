Govt revamping facilities at both COVID hospitals

- Advertisement -

Cabinet gives nod to procure machines and equipment; four private hospitals to treat COVID patients

Panaji: To revamp health facilities at both the COVID hospitals in the state – ESI Hospital in Margao and sub-district hospital in Ponda – the government has decided to procure a CT scan machine and other equipment.

The cabinet on Wednesday granted approval to procure machines for both the hospitals.

An echocardiogram machine, 15 HFNO machines each for both the hospitals, a mobile X-ray unit, two mobile dialysis units, an ultrasound machine, two Abbot auto-analyzer for biochemistry and a hematology cell-count machine will be also procured.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the cabinet approval was also given for roping in Sodexo to provide quality and nutritious food to patients admitted to the COVID hospitals.

Eco-Clean will also be engaged for ensuring hygiene and smoothing patient handling services at both the hospitals.

Rane said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has agreed on shifting all health facilities from the Hospicio Hospital to the South Goa District Hospital.

“Once all the health facilities are shifted to the new district hospital, the government will declare the Hospicio as the third COVID Hospital for handling antenatal, postnatal and neonatal cases of the COVID pandemic,” he said.

Sawant said that four private hospitals – the Manipal Hospital, Dona Paula; the SMRC Hospital, Vasco; the Apollo Hospital, Margao and the Health Way Hospital, Old Goa, have agreed to treat COVID patients.

As of now, 27 symptomatic patients have been shifted to the sub-district hospital from the Margao COVID Hospital. Four COVID care centres have also been started by industrial units for their employees by renting out private hotels, Sawant said.