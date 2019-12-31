GOVT RESORTS TO AUSTERITY

Panaji: Plagued by the financial crunch, the government has adopted austerity measures so as to cut down on expenditure drastically.

The government has asked all departments to take a 25 per cent cut in revenue expenditure and suggested 40 per cent reduction in expenses on schemes and demand for grants for the remaining three months of the current financial year.

The cut in revenue expenses excludes payment on account of salaries, interest payments and loan repayments.

The departments have been stopped from re-appropriating funds from one scheme to another. They have been asked not to expend funds on purchasing assets such as furniture, computers, air conditioners, office vehicles, staff cars, etc.

The government has said that it will not entertain any bills for purchases of assets by departments, unless urgent and only if prior approval is taken from the accounts department.

The order on austerity is vide a circular issued by finance secretary Daulat Havaldar a few days back.

The circular says the measures have been aimed at achieving the fiscal targets in the Goa Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act 2006 and to provide adequate funds for development activities under capital account in a situation of liquidity crunch.

It adds that cutting down on expenditure on revenue account is necessary so as to reduce the rush of unnecessary expenditure during the last quarter of the year with departments seeking to exhaust their budgetary allocation.

To monitor expenses, the government has asked all departments to prepare a monthly expenditure and revenue plan in a prescribed format and submit it to the finance department for approval.

Through such monitoring the government hopes to keep a tab on disbursements on central government’s flagship schemes as well as development schemes of the state.

Department heads have to submit the expenditure and revenue plan by January 13 2020 and even appoint a nodal officer for the exercise.

The circular says that department heads must ensure that payments of goods and services during January 2020 to March 2020 is only for goods or services that are already purchased and never for new purchases.

The government’s market borrowings through sale of securities are set to touch Rs 2,500 crore for the first nine months of the current financial year, with the latest borrowing of Rs 381 crore on December 31 2019.

In his budget speech, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said the government aimed for a gross fiscal deficit of 1.67 per cent of the state GDP for 2019-20, as against the prescribed norm of three per cent.

However, recently he said the state faces the financial crunch on account of iron ore mining industry closure and sought an Rs 1,400 crore package from the Centre.