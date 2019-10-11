Govt pushes for CRZ-II option to protect tourism businesses

NT NETWORK

Panaji

To protect tourism businesses along the coast, the state government has decided to push for notifying under the draft CRZ Notification, 2019 designated urban and coastal village panchayat areas, which currently come under CRZ-III as per the CRZ Notification 2018.

Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral told ‘The Navhind Times’ that he is in the process of making a representation to the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change and also moving a note to the state revenue department to push for notifying the designated urban areas under the draft CRZ Notification, 2019.

As per the CRZ Notification 2018, the CRZ-II shall constitute the developed land areas up to or close to the shoreline, within the existing municipal limits or in other existing legally designated urban areas, which are substantially built-up with a ratio of built-up plots to that of total plots being more than 50 per cent and have been provided with drainage and approach roads and other infrastructural facilities, such as water supply and sewerage mains etc.

Cabral said that as per Census 2011 Goa must have census towns or designated

urban areas. However, as of now, the state has not notified census towns or designated urban areas.

“Census towns or designated urban areas should be defined in consonance with the draft CRZ Notification 2019. Therefore, I am taking up this matter with the central government and also moving a note to our revenue department to notify these designated urban areas,” he added.

Batting for more coastal areas for commercial activities, the minister pitched for reduction in no-development zone to 50 metres from high tide line or width of the creek as against 200 metre NDZ as stipulated in the CRZ Notification, 2011.

The CRZ Notification 2018, which is currently in force, stipulates that in the CRZ-II areas construction of buildings for residential purposes, schools, hospitals, institutions, offices, public places etc shall be permitted only on the landward side of the existing road, or on the landward side of existing authorised fixed structures; provided that no permission for construction of buildings shall be given on landward side of any new roads which are constructed on the seaward side of an existing road.

“If various village panchayats falling under CRZ continue to be in CRZ-III in the draft CRZ Notification 2019 then it would be difficult to carry out developmental works. So, that is why we want to bring them under CRZ-II by notifying these as designated urban areas,” the Environment Minister explained.

According to him, if the government brings these coastal village panchayats under CRZ-II by notifying designated urban areas under the draft CRZ Notification 2019 then temporary tourism facilities shall be permissible on the beaches. Such temporary facilities shall only include shacks, toilets/washrooms, change rooms, shower panels; walkways constructed using interlocking paver blocks etc., drinking water facilities, seating arrangements etc.

Such facilities shall however be permitted only subject to the tourism plan featuring in the approved CZMPs, which will be framed with due consultative process/public hearing etc., and further subject to environmental safeguards enlisted in the CZMPs.

“There will be no scope for temporary shacks on beaches if the draft CRZ Notification, 2019 come into force in its present form,” Cabral observed.