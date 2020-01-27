Govt proposes to set up Agriculture University in state: Kavlekar

Margao: Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar has said that the government has proposed to set up an agriculture university so that the youth have a proper platform to acquire knowledge. The government will give the push for agriculture as an industry.

Addressing the 71st Republic Day programme at Margao on Sunday, Kavlekar said if Goa is to be an agro-based state the youth need to be educated in agriculture, six months after taking over as Agriculture Minister the government has given a big push for setting up the agriculture university, he said.

He said that the matter has also been raised during the recent meeting of the XV finance commission who had visited the state recently for allocation of funds for the agriculture sector in the state adding that the steps are being taken to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double the agriculture yield by 2022.

He said that despite Goa getting liberated 14 years after the country attained its freedom, the state has done very well in various fields adding that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has been toiling hard to ensure that development reaches every Goan despite the crunch of funds due to the closure of mining.

He said that India is a democracy which needs complete participation of every eligible voter. Every election is important and no election is small and democracy will triumph when there is 100 per cent voting, he added.

He said that at every step there are elections be it at the panchayat level, zilla, municipality or for that matter assembly or parliamentary elections and these elections only strengthen democracy. Every citizen should participate in the election process.

He also called upon the NGOs to play a participatory role to help in the development of the state adding that the chief minister is taking all MLAs irrespective of ruling or opposition along for the development of the state and its people.