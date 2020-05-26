Govt mulls SOP for people coming from Maharashtra

Panaji/Vasco : Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the state government is contemplating coming out with a separate standard operating procedure for the people from Maharashtra who wish to come to Goa.

A majority of positive cases of COVID-19 recorded in Goa originated in Maharashtra as they travelled into Goa by road, air and train from that state, he said, adding that a separate SOP for people coming from the neighbouring state will be announced after holding discussions with all the authorities.

“Discussions are on to finalise separate SOP for the people coming to Goa from Maharashtra… 90 per cent of the total COVID cases detected in Goa had originated in Maharashtra,” he explained.

Sawant further said the state government has been in talks with the railway ministry, apprising it of this fact.

Earlier, while speaking to media persons after inaugurating the much-awaited grade separator project at the Dabolim airport, Sawant said that at present there are 48 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

In another two days, most of the COVID patients will recover; they are undergoing tests, he said.

“The COVID-19 situation in Goa is under control. There has not been a single case of COVID-19, which has been reported in Goa… those who have tested

positive for the virus travelled, either by train, road and air, into Goa… There has been no community transmission in the state. Hence Goa is safe and a green zone,” Sawant maintained.

The state government is thinking through the separate SOP for the people coming from Maharashtra. It could be announced in next few days after getting approval from the ministries of railway, road transport and highways and civil aviation.