Govt, MPT brace to salvage grounded vessel

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In a joint operation, the state government and the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) will on Saturday start operation to tow away the ship ‘MV Nu Shi Nalini’ that is carrying highly-inflammable liquid naphtha and has run aground off the Marivel beach near Raj Bhavan.

Revealing this, North Goa collector R Menaka said that the state administration, MPT, and Captain of Ports will try to remove the vessel that lies 800-900 metres away from Dona Paula using heavy tugs.

She further informed that the decision was taken during a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday which was attended by MPT officials, Captain of Ports, and the captain of the ship.

The collector on Friday also issued an order under the provision of the Disaster Management Act, directing MPT and the owner to immediately remove the vessel as it is carrying 3000 metric tonne of naphtha.

The vessel that drifted on Thursday has run aground off Dona Paula coast but no work for its towing was carried out on Friday due to adverse weather conditions.

The district authority said that there is limited risk of pollution in the event of a crash but a cleanup vessel will also be sent during the salvage operation as a precautionary measure.

She however ruled out the possibility of evacuating the residents near the site and urged the public to heed warnings from district officials.

“There is no need to evacuate residents as of now because there is no sign of leakage of naphtha from the vessel. Our main focus is on removing the vessel and its volatile liquid and to secure the situation,” she added.

“This vessel is not moving and it could have got stuck in the rocks or not getting sufficient movement,” the collector said.

The Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) has under consent of director general of shipping summoned a towing vessel from Mumbai for the operation.

The towing vessel is likely to arrive in Goan waters during the wee hours on Saturday. MPT officials have chalked out the plan of action to tow the naphtha-laden vessel safely towards the Mormugao Port.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the deputy inspector general of Indian Coast Guard Goa region Himanshu Nautiyal informed that an ICG helicopter made sortie to ascertain the position of the vessel on Friday wherein it was revealed that there is no threat of spillage of fuel from the vessel.

“The vessel is grounded in shallow waters. We observed that there is no threat of oil spillage from the vessel,” added Nautiyal.