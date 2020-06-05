Govt launches online service for notification of vacancies

Panaji: In order to make ‘job matching’ a dynamic, efficient and responsive process, between the private sector as well as the government departments and its institutions and the Goan job seekers and career aspirants, the office of the Regional Employment Exchange, on Thursday, launched an online service for the employers to notify their vacancies and get the list of prospective job seekers at their fingertip.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in presence of the Labour and Employment Minster Jennifer Monserrate, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai, Secretary for Labour and Employment Sanjay Kumar and Labour Commissioner Raju Gawas launched the new initiative for the online notification of vacancies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that post-COVID-19 era, there is a huge requirement of workforce in industrial sector as over 90,000 migrants have already left the state and gone to their native places.

Sawant said that as per his estimate, there are currently 15,000 jobs in the private sector as most of the migrants who were working in the industries have left to their native states.

“Currently, the government has received request for daily traveling passes from around 5,000 people from neighboring Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra and Karwar and surrounding areas of Karnataka. However, the government has not issued them with passes. The government wants the industries situated in various industrial estates in the state to employ Goan youths by providing them proper training. With this new initiative, 5,000 to 10,000 Goan youths can get jobs in the industrial sector,” he said.

Appealing to the industrialists to ensure maximum vacancies in their establishments to the locals, the Chief Minister said that the government is ready to provide KTC buses for transporting workers in every industrial estate if the private companies start absorbing 80 per cent Goans in their units.

Labour and Employment Minister appealed to the Goan youths to get themselves registered on employment exchange portal.

Under this new initiative, the Regional Employment Exchange office would register job seekers and private sector employers and establishments wherein companies can choose candidates directly from the portal.

The government has appealed to the job seekers to avail the online service of the department’s employment card registration and get themselves registered for getting the notification of the available employment opportunities both in privates and public sector.