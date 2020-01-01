Govt is facing ‘financial emergency’: Cong

Panaji: Stating that the government is facing ‘financial emergency’, the Congress party, on Tuesday, claimed that the state’s total liabilities will touch Rs 25,000 crore by the end of December 2020.

“Due to financial blunder created by the BJP-led government, in the next quarter from January to March, the government will have to borrow another Rs 500 to 600 crore. Our total liabilities will touch 25,000 crores by the end of December 2020 considering other dues of the government which they are hiding though the Reserve Bank of India’s projection is Rs 22,401 crore,” said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar addressing a press conference in Panaji.

“As the financial health of Goa is not stable, the RBI has reduced the sanction loan amount for the year 2019-20 to Rs 2691 crore as against Rs 3,250 crore in 2018-19,” he added.

The Congress president claimed that a circular has been issued by the finance department directing the government departments to have a 25 per cent cut in budgetary revenue expenditure excluding interest payments, repayment of the debt, payment of salaries and pension.

Chodankar said that the direction issued also states that not more than 20 per cent of the budgetary estimates shall be spent in the remaining quarters of the current financial year.

He said that the government has failed to plug GST revenue leakages, and alleged that the government is losing Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore every year due to revenue leakages from the casino industry.

“The Chief Minister should come clean on the financial status of the state, and he should answer all questions by himself and not depute a minister from his cabinet to reply to the questions raised by us,” he said.